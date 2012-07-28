July 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 28
Beerschot 2 Lokeren 4
Club Bruges 3 Waasland-Beveren 1
Kortrijk 1 Anderlecht 1
Mechelen 4 Charleroi 2
Mons-Bergen 5 OH Leuven 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Mons-Bergen 1 1 0 0 5 2 3
2 Mechelen 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
2 Lokeren 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
4 Club Bruges 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Kortrijk 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Zulte Waregem 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lierse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Standard Liege 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cercle Bruges 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Genk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Charleroi 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
13 Beerschot 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
16 OH Leuven 1 0 0 1 2 5 0
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 29
Ghent v Lierse (1600)
Standard Liege v Zulte Waregem (1600)
Racing Genk v Cercle Bruges (1830)