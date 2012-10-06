Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Charleroi 0 OH Leuven 4 Mechelen 0 Kortrijk 2 Lokeren 2 Lierse 2 Waasland-Beveren 2 Mons-Bergen 2 Zulte Waregem 3 Cercle Bruges 1 Friday, October 5 Beerschot 2 Ghent 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 9 6 3 0 24 11 21 2 Zulte Waregem 10 6 1 3 19 13 19 3 Anderlecht 9 5 4 0 17 8 19 4 Kortrijk 10 5 2 3 12 10 17 5 Racing Genk 9 4 5 0 16 11 17 6 Ghent 10 4 4 2 15 13 16 ------------------------- 7 Beerschot 10 4 2 4 15 15 14 8 OH Leuven 10 3 5 2 21 17 14 9 Mons-Bergen 10 3 3 4 19 20 12 10 Lokeren 10 3 3 4 14 16 12 11 Mechelen 10 3 2 5 16 16 11 12 Standard Liege 9 3 1 5 18 17 10 13 Lierse 10 1 7 2 11 13 10 14 Charleroi 10 2 1 7 10 23 7 ------------------------- 15 Waasland-Beveren 10 1 4 5 11 19 7 16 Cercle Bruges 10 1 1 8 8 24 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Standard Liege v Anderlecht (1230) Club Bruges v Racing Genk (1600)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.