Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Gent 4 Westerlo 2 Eupen 2 Anderlecht 2 Lokeren 0 Racing Genk 3 Saturday, August 20 Excel Mouscron 2 St Truiden 1 Kortrijk 2 Club Bruges 1 Waasland-Beveren 2 Mechelen 2 Zulte Waregem 1 Oostende 1 Friday, August 19 Standard Liege 0 Charleroi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zulte Waregem 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 2 Anderlecht 4 2 2 0 9 4 8 3 Gent 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 4 Charleroi 4 2 2 0 3 1 8 5 Racing Genk 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 6 Oostende 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 ------------------------- 7 Club Bruges 4 2 0 2 4 3 6 8 Standard Liege 4 1 2 1 4 3 5 9 Mechelen 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 10 Kortrijk 4 1 2 1 4 7 5 11 St Truiden 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 12 Eupen 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 13 Excel Mouscron 4 1 0 3 4 6 3 14 Lokeren 4 1 0 3 3 5 3 15 Waasland-Beveren 4 0 2 2 4 7 2 ------------------------- 16 Westerlo 4 0 1 3 5 11 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-15: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)