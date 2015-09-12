Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Kortrijk 0 OH Leuven 0
Mechelen 2 Westerlo 2
Waasland-Beveren 1 Oostende 5
Zulte Waregem 1 Ghent 1
Friday, September 11
Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 Club Bruges 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 7 5 1 1 16 8 16
2 Anderlecht 6 4 1 1 11 6 13
3 Zulte Waregem 7 3 2 2 10 6 11
4 Ghent 7 2 5 0 7 5 11
5 Club Bruges 7 3 1 3 14 8 10
6 STVV 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
8 Waasland-Beveren 7 3 1 3 12 15 10
9 Kortrijk 7 2 3 2 5 5 9
10 Mechelen 7 2 2 3 10 14 8
11 OH Leuven 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
12 Standard Liege 6 2 1 3 7 13 7
13 Charleroi 6 1 3 2 4 7 6
14 Westerlo 7 1 3 3 8 12 6
-------------------------
15 Lokeren 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
-------------------------
16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 7 1 2 4 8 13 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Standard Liege v Lokeren (1230)
Anderlecht v Racing Genk (1600)
STVV v Charleroi (1800)