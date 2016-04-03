BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Anderlecht 1 Racing Genk 0 Waasland-Beveren 0 Standard Liege 1 Saturday, April 2 Kortrijk 0 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Lokeren 1 Charleroi 0 Oostende 0 Club Bruges 1 St Truiden 0 Mechelen 1 Friday, April 1 Gent 1 Zulte Waregem 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Club Bruges 1 1 0 0 1 0 35 2 Gent 1 0 1 0 1 1 31 3 Anderlecht 1 1 0 0 1 0 31 4 Oostende 1 0 0 1 0 1 25 5 Racing Genk 1 0 0 1 0 1 24 6 Zulte Waregem 1 0 1 0 1 1 23 Play-off II Group A 1 Standard Liege 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Kortrijk 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Waasland-Beveren 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Play-off II Group B 1 Mechelen 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Lokeren 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Charleroi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 St Truiden 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.