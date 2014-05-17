Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Oostende 2 Kortrijk 2 (Oostende wins after penalty shoot-out: 7-6) Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Anderlecht 9 6 1 2 14 5 48 2 Standard Liege 9 3 3 3 13 11 46 3 Club Bruges 9 4 1 4 14 11 45 4 Zulte Waregem 9 4 2 3 16 13 41 5 Lokeren 9 2 2 5 13 22 34 6 Racing Genk 9 2 3 4 10 18 32 Play-off II Group A 1 Oostende 6 4 2 0 7 1 14 2 Ghent 6 3 1 2 11 6 10 3 Lierse 6 2 0 4 5 12 6 4 Waasland-Beveren 6 1 1 4 7 11 4 Play-off II Group B 1 Kortrijk 6 4 1 1 16 5 13 2 Charleroi 6 4 1 1 13 5 13 3 Mechelen 6 3 0 3 6 10 9 4 Cercle Bruges 6 0 0 6 2 17 0 Relegation play-off 1 OH Leuven 3 2 1 0 5 1 10 R2 Mons-Bergen 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 R - Relegated Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 18 Anderlecht v Lokeren (1230) Club Bruges v Zulte Waregem (1230) Standard Liege v Racing Genk (1230)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.