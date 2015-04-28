April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 28
Kortrijk 3 Standard Liege 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Club Bruges 4 2 1 1 6 6 38
2 Ghent 4 2 1 1 8 5 36
3 Anderlecht 4 2 0 2 8 6 35
4 Kortrijk 5 2 1 2 7 9 33
5 Charleroi 4 2 1 1 4 3 32
6 Standard Liege 5 1 0 4 6 10 30
Play-off II Group A
1 Mechelen 4 3 0 1 9 2 9
2 Racing Genk 4 3 0 1 4 4 9
3 Zulte Waregem 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
4 Waasland-Beveren 4 0 1 3 3 10 1
Play-off II Group B
1 Lokeren 4 3 1 0 10 4 10
2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
3 Oostende 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
4 Westerlo 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
Relegation play-off
1 Lierse 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
R2 Cercle Bruges 4 1 0 3 4 8 6
R - Relegated
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 29
Club Bruges v Charleroi (1830)
Thursday, April 30
Ghent v Anderlecht (1830)