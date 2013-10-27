Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Anderlecht 1 Standard Liege 1 Club Bruges 0 Racing Genk 2 Zulte Waregem 1 Charleroi 1 Saturday, October 26 Mechelen 4 OH Leuven 2 Lierse 0 Oostende 2 Mons-Bergen 0 Kortrijk 1 Waasland-Beveren 0 Lokeren 2 Friday, October 25 Ghent 1 Cercle Bruges 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Standard Liege 12 9 2 1 26 7 29 2 Racing Genk 12 8 2 2 24 10 26 3 Club Bruges 12 8 2 2 21 12 26 4 Zulte Waregem 12 7 4 1 24 17 25 5 Anderlecht 12 7 1 4 31 16 22 6 Kortrijk 12 7 1 4 18 13 22 ------------------------- 7 Lokeren 12 6 2 4 24 19 20 8 Ghent 12 3 6 3 14 18 15 9 Mechelen 12 4 2 6 16 19 14 10 Charleroi 12 3 5 4 14 17 14 11 Lierse 12 3 2 7 9 21 11 12 Cercle Bruges 12 2 5 5 9 21 11 13 OH Leuven 12 2 4 6 14 21 10 14 Oostende 12 2 3 7 9 20 9 ------------------------- 15 Waasland-Beveren 12 1 5 6 9 17 8 16 Mons-Bergen 12 0 2 10 7 21 2 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.