UPDATE 1-Soccer-Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 15 Anderlecht 2 Charleroi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 26 19 5 2 65 23 62 2 Zulte Waregem 25 15 6 4 41 25 51 3 Lokeren 26 13 6 7 49 36 45 4 Racing Genk 26 12 9 5 53 37 45 5 Standard Liege 26 13 4 9 49 31 43 6 Club Bruges 25 12 7 6 55 39 43 ------------------------- 7 Kortrijk 26 11 5 10 31 26 38 8 Mechelen 26 11 5 10 39 36 38 9 Mons-Bergen 26 11 5 10 43 45 38 10 OH Leuven 26 7 10 9 43 45 31 11 Charleroi 26 8 3 15 24 46 27 12 Ghent 26 6 9 11 26 36 27 13 Waasland-Beveren 26 6 8 12 25 42 26 14 Lierse 26 3 11 12 24 47 20 ------------------------- 15 Beerschot 26 5 4 17 24 53 19 16 Cercle Bruges 24 3 5 16 27 51 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 16 Cercle Bruges v Standard Liege (1700) Lierse v Mechelen (1900) Mons-Bergen v Ghent (1900) OH Leuven v Beerschot (1900) Zulte Waregem v Waasland-Beveren (1900) Sunday, February 17 Lokeren v Club Bruges (1330) Racing Genk v Kortrijk (1700)
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Backa 1 FK Mladost Lucani 0 FK Novi Pazar 0 FK Vozdovac 1 Partizan Belgrade 3 Metalac 0 Spartak Subotica 1 Napredak Krusevac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 24 19 4 1 57 19 61 2 Partizan Belgrade 25 18 4 3 46 15 58 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 24 17 3 4 44 17 54 4 FK Mladost Lucani 25 11 5 9
ZURICH, March 8 Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.