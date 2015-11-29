Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Anderlecht 3 OH Leuven 2
Mechelen 1 Club Bruges 4
Westerlo 0 Oostende 1
Saturday, November 28
Charleroi 1 Lokeren 2
Kortrijk 3 Waasland-Beveren 1
Racing Genk 0 Ghent 1
STVV 0 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1
Friday, November 27
Zulte Waregem 2 Standard Liege 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghent 17 10 6 1 33 15 36
2 Club Bruges 17 11 1 5 35 17 34
3 Oostende 17 10 4 3 32 18 34
4 Anderlecht 16 9 5 2 27 13 32
5 Zulte Waregem 17 7 4 6 31 30 25
6 Kortrijk 17 6 7 4 18 14 25
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 17 7 2 8 20 21 23
8 STVV 17 6 3 8 18 22 21
9 Standard Liege 17 6 3 8 22 32 21
10 Charleroi 16 5 6 5 18 18 21
11 Waasland-Beveren 17 6 2 9 24 34 20
12 Lokeren 16 5 3 8 17 20 18
13 Mechelen 17 5 3 9 24 31 18
14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 16 4 6 6 23 25 18
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 17 3 3 11 17 32 12
-------------------------
16 Westerlo 17 2 6 9 18 35 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation