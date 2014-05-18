May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 18
Anderlecht 3 Lokeren 1
Club Bruges 2 Zulte Waregem 0
Standard Liege 1 Racing Genk 0
Saturday, May 17
Oostende 2 Kortrijk 2 o.p.
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
C1 Anderlecht 10 7 1 2 17 6 51
2 Standard Liege 10 4 3 3 14 11 49
3 Club Bruges 10 5 1 4 16 11 48
4 Zulte Waregem 10 4 2 4 16 15 41
5 Lokeren 10 2 2 6 14 25 34
6 Racing Genk 10 2 3 5 10 19 32
Play-off II Group A
1 Oostende 6 4 2 0 7 1 14
2 Ghent 6 3 1 2 11 6 10
3 Lierse 6 2 0 4 5 12 6
4 Waasland-Beveren 6 1 1 4 7 11 4
Play-off II Group B
1 Kortrijk 6 4 1 1 16 5 13
2 Charleroi 6 4 1 1 13 5 13
3 Mechelen 6 3 0 3 6 10 9
4 Cercle Bruges 6 0 0 6 2 17 0
Relegation play-off
1 OH Leuven 3 2 1 0 5 1 10
R2 Mons-Bergen 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
C - Champion
R - Relegated