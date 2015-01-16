Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, January 16
Club Bruges 1 Mechelen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 22 12 9 1 55 22 45
2 Anderlecht 21 11 7 3 39 24 40
3 Kortrijk 21 11 1 9 35 31 34
4 Charleroi 21 10 4 7 37 27 34
5 Ghent 21 9 7 5 32 21 34
6 Standard Liege 21 10 3 8 34 32 33
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 20 8 8 4 26 20 32
8 Lokeren 21 7 8 6 29 24 29
9 Oostende 20 8 4 8 27 28 28
10 Mechelen 22 6 8 8 25 30 26
11 Zulte Waregem 21 7 4 10 27 34 25
12 Mouscron-Peruwelz 21 6 5 10 30 33 23
13 Westerlo 21 5 8 8 32 45 23
14 Waasland-Beveren 21 6 2 13 20 34 20
-------------------------
15 Cercle Bruges 21 5 5 11 14 30 20
16 Lierse 21 3 5 13 20 47 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 17
Mouscron-Peruwelz v Ghent (1700)
Charleroi v Cercle Bruges (1900)
Oostende v Kortrijk (1900)
Waasland-Beveren v Zulte Waregem (1900)
Sunday, January 18
Anderlecht v Lierse (1330)
Westerlo v Standard Liege (1700)
Lokeren v Racing Genk (1900)