Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday Friday, January 16 Club Bruges 1 Mechelen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 22 12 9 1 55 22 45 2 Anderlecht 21 11 7 3 39 24 40 3 Kortrijk 21 11 1 9 35 31 34 4 Charleroi 21 10 4 7 37 27 34 5 Ghent 21 9 7 5 32 21 34 6 Standard Liege 21 10 3 8 34 32 33 ------------------------- 7 Racing Genk 20 8 8 4 26 20 32 8 Lokeren 21 7 8 6 29 24 29 9 Oostende 20 8 4 8 27 28 28 10 Mechelen 22 6 8 8 25 30 26 11 Zulte Waregem 21 7 4 10 27 34 25 12 Mouscron-Peruwelz 21 6 5 10 30 33 23 13 Westerlo 21 5 8 8 32 45 23 14 Waasland-Beveren 21 6 2 13 20 34 20 ------------------------- 15 Cercle Bruges 21 5 5 11 14 30 20 16 Lierse 21 3 5 13 20 47 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 17 Mouscron-Peruwelz v Ghent (1700) Charleroi v Cercle Bruges (1900) Oostende v Kortrijk (1900) Waasland-Beveren v Zulte Waregem (1900) Sunday, January 18 Anderlecht v Lierse (1330) Westerlo v Standard Liege (1700) Lokeren v Racing Genk (1900)