Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 17 Charleroi 0 Cercle Bruges 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Ghent 3 Oostende 1 Kortrijk 7 Waasland-Beveren 1 Zulte Waregem 3 Friday, January 16 Club Bruges 1 Mechelen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 22 12 9 1 55 22 45 2 Anderlecht 21 11 7 3 39 24 40 3 Kortrijk 22 12 1 9 42 32 37 4 Ghent 22 10 7 5 35 22 37 5 Charleroi 22 10 4 8 37 29 34 6 Standard Liege 21 10 3 8 34 32 33 ------------------------- 7 Racing Genk 20 8 8 4 26 20 32 8 Lokeren 21 7 8 6 29 24 29 9 Zulte Waregem 22 8 4 10 30 35 28 10 Oostende 21 8 4 9 28 35 28 11 Mechelen 22 6 8 8 25 30 26 12 Mouscron-Peruwelz 22 6 5 11 31 36 23 13 Cercle Bruges 22 6 5 11 16 30 23 14 Westerlo 21 5 8 8 32 45 23 ------------------------- 15 Waasland-Beveren 22 6 2 14 21 37 20 16 Lierse 21 3 5 13 20 47 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 18 Anderlecht v Lierse (1330) Westerlo v Standard Liege (1700) Lokeren v Racing Genk (1900)