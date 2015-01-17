Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 17
Charleroi 0 Cercle Bruges 2
Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Ghent 3
Oostende 1 Kortrijk 7
Waasland-Beveren 1 Zulte Waregem 3
Friday, January 16
Club Bruges 1 Mechelen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 22 12 9 1 55 22 45
2 Anderlecht 21 11 7 3 39 24 40
3 Kortrijk 22 12 1 9 42 32 37
4 Ghent 22 10 7 5 35 22 37
5 Charleroi 22 10 4 8 37 29 34
6 Standard Liege 21 10 3 8 34 32 33
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 20 8 8 4 26 20 32
8 Lokeren 21 7 8 6 29 24 29
9 Zulte Waregem 22 8 4 10 30 35 28
10 Oostende 21 8 4 9 28 35 28
11 Mechelen 22 6 8 8 25 30 26
12 Mouscron-Peruwelz 22 6 5 11 31 36 23
13 Cercle Bruges 22 6 5 11 16 30 23
14 Westerlo 21 5 8 8 32 45 23
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 22 6 2 14 21 37 20
16 Lierse 21 3 5 13 20 47 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 18
Anderlecht v Lierse (1330)
Westerlo v Standard Liege (1700)
Lokeren v Racing Genk (1900)