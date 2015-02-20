Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 20
Standard Liege 3 Waasland-Beveren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 26 14 10 2 61 25 52
2 Anderlecht 26 13 9 4 45 27 48
3 Standard Liege 27 14 5 8 47 38 47
4 Ghent 26 12 9 5 45 26 45
5 Kortrijk 26 14 2 10 47 33 44
6 Racing Genk 26 11 10 5 33 24 43
-------------------------
7 Charleroi 26 11 7 8 38 29 40
8 Lokeren 26 9 11 6 36 29 38
9 Oostende 26 9 5 12 31 42 32
10 Zulte Waregem 26 8 6 12 34 42 30
11 Westerlo 26 7 9 10 38 53 30
12 Mechelen 26 6 11 9 28 34 29
13 Waasland-Beveren 27 7 4 16 27 44 25
14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 26 6 5 15 31 45 23
-------------------------
15 Cercle Bruges 26 6 5 15 17 38 23
16 Lierse 26 5 6 15 28 57 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 21
Lokeren v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1700)
Cercle Bruges v Zulte Waregem (1900)
Kortrijk v Westerlo (1900)
Oostende v Charleroi (1900)
Sunday, February 22
Ghent v Club Bruges (1330)
Racing Genk v Anderlecht (1700)
Mechelen v Lierse (1900)