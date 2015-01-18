Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 18
Anderlecht 3 Lierse 0
Lokeren 1 Racing Genk 1
Westerlo 1 Standard Liege 1
Saturday, January 17
Charleroi 0 Cercle Bruges 2
Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Ghent 3
Oostende 1 Kortrijk 7
Waasland-Beveren 1 Zulte Waregem 3
Friday, January 16
Club Bruges 1 Mechelen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 22 12 9 1 55 22 45
2 Anderlecht 22 12 7 3 42 24 43
3 Kortrijk 22 12 1 9 42 32 37
4 Ghent 22 10 7 5 35 22 37
5 Charleroi 22 10 4 8 37 29 34
6 Standard Liege 22 10 4 8 35 33 34
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 21 8 9 4 27 21 33
8 Lokeren 22 7 9 6 30 25 30
9 Zulte Waregem 22 8 4 10 30 35 28
10 Oostende 21 8 4 9 28 35 28
11 Mechelen 22 6 8 8 25 30 26
12 Westerlo 22 5 9 8 33 46 24
13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 22 6 5 11 31 36 23
14 Cercle Bruges 22 6 5 11 16 30 23
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 22 6 2 14 21 37 20
16 Lierse 22 3 5 14 20 50 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off