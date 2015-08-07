Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 7
Zulte Waregem 0 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
1 Oostende 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
3 STVV 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
4 Charleroi 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
4 Zulte Waregem 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
6 Racing Genk 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
-------------------------
7 Ghent 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Club Bruges 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
9 Waasland-Beveren 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10 Kortrijk 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Standard Liege 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
12 Westerlo 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 Lokeren 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
-------------------------
16 Mechelen 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 8
Kortrijk v Lokeren (1600)
Mechelen v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1800)
STVV v Oostende (1800)
Westerlo v OH Leuven (1800)
Sunday, August 9
Anderlecht v Ghent (1230)
Charleroi v Club Bruges (1600)
Standard Liege v Waasland-Beveren (1800)