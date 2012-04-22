April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Belgian championship play-offs matches on Sunday
Club Bruges 0 Anderlecht 1
Racing Genk 3 Standard Liege 2
Saturday, April 21
Beerschot 3 Zulte Waregem 1
Kortrijk 1 Ghent 4
Lierse 2 Cercle Bruges 2
Lokeren 1 Mons-Bergen 2
OH Leuven 4 Mechelen 2
STVV 1 Westerlo 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Anderlecht 5 2 2 1 7 5 42
2 Club Bruges 5 2 1 2 5 5 38
3 Racing Genk 5 4 0 1 10 5 35
4 Ghent 5 2 0 3 8 8 34
5 Standard Liege 5 0 3 2 4 8 29
6 Kortrijk 5 1 2 2 6 9 28
Group A
1 Cercle Bruges 4 2 2 0 11 6 8
2 Lierse 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
3 OH Leuven 4 1 1 2 10 11 4
4 Mechelen 4 1 0 3 5 10 3
Group B
1 Mons-Bergen 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
2 Beerschot 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
3 Zulte Waregem 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
4 Lokeren 4 0 2 2 4 8 2
Relegation play-off
1 Westerlo 4 3 0 1 12 6 12
R2 STVV 4 1 0 3 6 12 3
R - Relegated
: Relegation play-off
: Relegation
: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League