Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 22
Racing Genk 3 Ghent 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
2 Ghent 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
3 Club Bruges 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
4 Westerlo 4 2 2 0 7 5 8
5 Mouscron-Peruwelz 4 2 1 1 9 7 7
6 Lokeren 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
-------------------------
7 Standard Liege 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
8 Oostende 4 2 0 2 3 4 6
9 Racing Genk 5 1 3 1 6 7 6
10 Zulte Waregem 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
11 Lierse 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
12 Kortrijk 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
13 Mechelen 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
14 Cercle Bruges 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
16 Charleroi 4 0 1 3 4 9 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 23
Standard Liege v Westerlo (1600)
Kortrijk v Oostende (1800)
Lierse v Charleroi (1800)
Zulte Waregem v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1800)
Sunday, August 24
Anderlecht v Waasland-Beveren (1230)
Mechelen v Club Bruges (1600)
Cercle Bruges v Lokeren (1800)