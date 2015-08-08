Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 8
Kortrijk 0 Lokeren 0
Mechelen 3 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1
STVV 1 Oostende 1
Westerlo 3 OH Leuven 2
Friday, August 7
Zulte Waregem 0 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
2 STVV 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
3 Anderlecht 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
4 Charleroi 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
4 Zulte Waregem 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
6 Racing Genk 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
-------------------------
7 Ghent 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Westerlo 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
9 Kortrijk 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Club Bruges 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
11 Waasland-Beveren 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
12 Standard Liege 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
13 Mechelen 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
14 Lokeren 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 3 0 0 3 3 8 0
-------------------------
16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
Anderlecht v Ghent (1230)
Charleroi v Club Bruges (1600)
Standard Liege v Waasland-Beveren (1800)