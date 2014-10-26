Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Anderlecht 0 Standard Liege 2
Club Bruges 2 Ghent 2
Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 Lokeren 2
Saturday, October 25
Charleroi 2 Oostende 0
Waasland-Beveren 0 Racing Genk 1
Westerlo 2 Kortrijk 1
Zulte Waregem 1 Cercle Bruges 2
Friday, October 24
Lierse 0 Mechelen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 12 6 5 1 19 12 23
2 Club Bruges 12 5 6 1 24 13 21
3 Ghent 12 5 5 2 18 12 20
4 Westerlo 12 5 5 2 24 20 20
5 Lokeren 12 5 4 3 18 15 19
6 Racing Genk 12 4 7 1 15 12 19
-------------------------
7 Mechelen 12 5 2 5 20 18 17
8 Kortrijk 12 5 1 6 16 20 16
9 Standard Liege 11 4 3 4 20 21 15
10 Charleroi 12 4 3 5 15 16 15
11 Oostende 12 4 3 5 15 18 15
12 Mouscron-Peruwelz 12 3 5 4 18 17 14
13 Cercle Bruges 12 3 3 6 10 16 12
14 Lierse 12 3 3 6 14 22 12
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 12 3 2 7 11 15 11
16 Zulte Waregem 11 1 3 7 12 22 6
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off