Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Charleroi 2 Excel Mouscron 0 Mechelen 2 Waasland-Beveren 0 Oostende 1 Zulte Waregem 1 St Truiden 3 Gent 1 Westerlo 1 Lokeren 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zulte Waregem 19 10 6 3 31 20 36 2 Club Bruges 18 10 4 4 29 12 34 3 Charleroi 18 9 7 2 24 16 34 4 Oostende 19 9 6 4 36 22 33 5 Anderlecht 18 9 5 4 36 19 32 6 Gent 19 9 5 5 29 18 32 ------------------------- 7 Mechelen 19 9 4 6 27 23 31 8 Standard Liege 17 8 4 5 31 18 28 9 Racing Genk 17 7 3 7 21 27 24 10 Kortrijk 18 6 6 6 27 29 24 11 Lokeren 19 6 4 9 19 24 22 12 St Truiden 19 5 4 10 21 27 19 13 Eupen 18 4 5 9 28 41 17 14 Waasland-Beveren 18 3 6 9 16 30 15 15 Excel Mouscron 19 3 2 14 17 41 11 ------------------------- 16 Westerlo 19 2 5 12 20 45 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-15: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Racing Genk v Standard Liege (1330) Club Bruges v Kortrijk (1700) Anderlecht v Eupen (1900)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------