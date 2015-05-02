May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 2
Mechelen 3 Zulte Waregem 0
Racing Genk 7 Waasland-Beveren 1
Standard Liege 1 Club Bruges 0
Friday, May 1
Oostende 0 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1
Westerlo 4 Lokeren 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Club Bruges 6 3 1 2 9 8 41
2 Ghent 5 3 1 1 10 6 39
3 Anderlecht 5 2 0 3 9 8 35
4 Kortrijk 5 2 1 2 7 9 33
5 Standard Liege 6 2 0 4 7 10 33
6 Charleroi 5 2 1 2 5 6 32
Play-off II Group A
1 Mechelen 5 4 0 1 12 2 12
2 Racing Genk 5 4 0 1 11 5 12
3 Zulte Waregem 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
4 Waasland-Beveren 5 0 1 4 4 17 1
Play-off II Group B
1 Lokeren 5 3 1 1 13 8 10
2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
3 Oostende 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
4 Westerlo 5 1 1 3 6 11 4
Relegation play-off
1 Lierse 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
R2 Cercle Bruges 4 1 0 3 4 8 6
R - Relegated
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 3
Kortrijk v Ghent (1230)
Charleroi v Anderlecht (1600)