Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Cercle Bruges 2 Zulte Waregem 2
Kortrijk 6 Westerlo 0
Lokeren 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Oostende 1 Charleroi 3
Friday, February 20
Standard Liege 3 Waasland-Beveren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 26 14 10 2 61 25 52
2 Anderlecht 26 13 9 4 45 27 48
3 Kortrijk 27 15 2 10 53 33 47
4 Standard Liege 27 14 5 8 47 38 47
5 Ghent 26 12 9 5 45 26 45
6 Charleroi 27 12 7 8 41 30 43
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 26 11 10 5 33 24 43
8 Lokeren 27 10 11 6 37 29 41
9 Oostende 27 9 5 13 32 45 32
10 Zulte Waregem 27 8 7 12 36 44 31
11 Westerlo 27 7 9 11 38 59 30
12 Mechelen 26 6 11 9 28 34 29
13 Waasland-Beveren 27 7 4 16 27 44 25
14 Cercle Bruges 27 6 6 15 19 40 24
-------------------------
15 Mouscron-Peruwelz 27 6 5 16 31 46 23
16 Lierse 26 5 6 15 28 57 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Ghent v Club Bruges (1330)
Racing Genk v Anderlecht (1700)
Mechelen v Lierse (1900)