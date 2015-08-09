Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 9 Anderlecht 1 Ghent 1 Charleroi 0 Club Bruges 0 Standard Liege 1 Waasland-Beveren 0 Saturday, August 8 Kortrijk 0 Lokeren 0 Mechelen 3 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 STVV 1 Oostende 1 Westerlo 3 OH Leuven 2 Friday, August 7 Zulte Waregem 0 Racing Genk 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 1 Oostende 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 3 STVV 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 4 Standard Liege 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 5 Charleroi 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 6 Ghent 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ------------------------- 7 Club Bruges 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 8 Zulte Waregem 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 9 Racing Genk 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 10 Westerlo 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 11 Kortrijk 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 12 Waasland-Beveren 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 13 Mechelen 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 14 Lokeren 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 ------------------------- 15 OH Leuven 3 0 0 3 3 8 0 ------------------------- 16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3 0 0 3 2 7 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.