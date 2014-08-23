Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 23
Kortrijk 0 Oostende 2
Lierse 0 Charleroi 2
Standard Liege 2 Westerlo 2
Zulte Waregem 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1
Friday, August 22
Racing Genk 3 Ghent 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
2 Ghent 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
3 Oostende 5 3 0 2 5 4 9
4 Westerlo 5 2 3 0 9 7 9
5 Club Bruges 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
6 Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 2 2 1 10 8 8
-------------------------
7 Lokeren 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
8 Standard Liege 5 2 1 2 10 10 7
9 Racing Genk 5 1 3 1 6 7 6
10 Zulte Waregem 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
11 Charleroi 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
12 Lierse 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
13 Kortrijk 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
14 Mechelen 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
-------------------------
15 Cercle Bruges 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
16 Waasland-Beveren 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 24
Anderlecht v Waasland-Beveren (1230)
Mechelen v Club Bruges (1600)
Cercle Bruges v Lokeren (1800)