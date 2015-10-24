Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 24
Ghent 2 Oostende 2
Mechelen 3 Zulte Waregem 4
OH Leuven 0 Waasland-Beveren 2
Westerlo 1 Lokeren 2
Friday, October 23
Racing Genk 0 Mouscron-Peruwelz 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 12 7 3 2 23 13 24
2 Ghent 12 6 6 0 22 11 24
3 Anderlecht 11 6 4 1 18 8 22
4 Racing Genk 12 6 2 4 15 13 20
5 Zulte Waregem 12 6 2 4 21 20 20
6 Club Bruges 11 6 1 4 22 13 19
-------------------------
7 Waasland-Beveren 12 5 1 6 19 25 16
8 Kortrijk 11 4 4 3 9 7 16
9 STVV 11 4 2 5 13 13 14
10 Charleroi 11 3 5 3 10 11 14
11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 12 3 4 5 18 19 13
12 Mechelen 12 3 3 6 18 23 12
13 OH Leuven 12 3 3 6 14 19 12
14 Lokeren 12 3 2 7 11 16 11
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 12 2 4 6 14 23 10
-------------------------
16 Standard Liege 11 2 2 7 12 25 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 25
Anderlecht v Club Bruges (1330)
Charleroi v Standard Liege (1700)
STVV v Kortrijk (1900)