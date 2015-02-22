Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
Ghent 2 Club Bruges 1
Mechelen 2 Lierse 1
Racing Genk 0 Anderlecht 1
Saturday, February 21
Cercle Bruges 2 Zulte Waregem 2
Kortrijk 6 Westerlo 0
Lokeren 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Oostende 1 Charleroi 3
Friday, February 20
Standard Liege 3 Waasland-Beveren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 27 14 10 3 62 27 52
2 Anderlecht 27 14 9 4 46 27 51
3 Ghent 27 13 9 5 47 27 48
4 Kortrijk 27 15 2 10 53 33 47
5 Standard Liege 27 14 5 8 47 38 47
6 Charleroi 27 12 7 8 41 30 43
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 27 11 10 6 33 25 43
8 Lokeren 27 10 11 6 37 29 41
9 Oostende 27 9 5 13 32 45 32
10 Mechelen 27 7 11 9 30 35 32
11 Zulte Waregem 27 8 7 12 36 44 31
12 Westerlo 27 7 9 11 38 59 30
13 Waasland-Beveren 27 7 4 16 27 44 25
14 Cercle Bruges 27 6 6 15 19 40 24
-------------------------
15 Mouscron-Peruwelz 27 6 5 16 31 46 23
16 Lierse 27 5 6 16 29 59 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off