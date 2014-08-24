Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Anderlecht 1 Waasland-Beveren 0
Cercle Bruges 1 Lokeren 0
Mechelen 3 Club Bruges 1
Saturday, August 23
Kortrijk 0 Oostende 2
Lierse 0 Charleroi 2
Standard Liege 2 Westerlo 2
Zulte Waregem 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1
Friday, August 22
Racing Genk 3 Ghent 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
2 Ghent 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
3 Oostende 5 3 0 2 5 4 9
4 Westerlo 5 2 3 0 9 7 9
5 Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 2 2 1 10 8 8
6 Club Bruges 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
-------------------------
7 Lokeren 5 2 1 2 4 3 7
8 Standard Liege 5 2 1 2 10 10 7
9 Mechelen 5 2 0 3 8 9 6
10 Cercle Bruges 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
11 Racing Genk 5 1 3 1 6 7 6
12 Zulte Waregem 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
13 Charleroi 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
14 Lierse 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
-------------------------
15 Kortrijk 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
16 Waasland-Beveren 5 0 2 3 3 7 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off