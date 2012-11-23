Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Standard Liege 3 Lierse 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 16 10 4 2 36 14 34 2 Zulte Waregem 16 9 3 4 27 18 30 3 Lokeren 16 9 3 4 27 19 30 4 Racing Genk 16 7 7 2 29 20 28 5 Standard Liege 17 8 2 7 31 24 26 6 Club Bruges 16 7 4 5 37 31 25 ------------------------- 7 Kortrijk 16 7 4 5 18 14 25 8 Mons-Bergen 16 7 3 6 30 31 24 9 OH Leuven 16 6 6 4 32 25 24 10 Ghent 16 5 5 6 20 25 20 11 Mechelen 16 5 4 7 25 26 19 12 Beerschot 16 5 2 9 21 28 17 13 Lierse 17 3 7 7 18 29 16 14 Charleroi 16 4 3 9 15 30 15 ------------------------- 15 Cercle Bruges 16 3 2 11 20 35 11 16 Waasland-Beveren 16 2 5 9 15 32 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Beerschot v Anderlecht (1700) Ghent v Zulte Waregem (1900) Kortrijk v Cercle Bruges (1900) Mechelen v Waasland-Beveren (1900) Mons-Bergen v Lokeren (1900) Sunday, November 25 Club Bruges v Charleroi (1700) Racing Genk v OH Leuven (1930)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.