Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Anderlecht 3 Club Bruges 1
Charleroi 2 Standard Liege 3
STVV 2 Kortrijk 1
Saturday, October 24
Ghent 2 Oostende 2
Mechelen 3 Zulte Waregem 4
OH Leuven 0 Waasland-Beveren 2
Westerlo 1 Lokeren 2
Friday, October 23
Racing Genk 0 Mouscron-Peruwelz 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 12 7 4 1 21 9 25
2 Oostende 12 7 3 2 23 13 24
3 Ghent 12 6 6 0 22 11 24
4 Racing Genk 12 6 2 4 15 13 20
5 Zulte Waregem 12 6 2 4 21 20 20
6 Club Bruges 12 6 1 5 23 16 19
-------------------------
7 STVV 12 5 2 5 15 14 17
8 Waasland-Beveren 12 5 1 6 19 25 16
9 Kortrijk 12 4 4 4 10 9 16
10 Charleroi 12 3 5 4 12 14 14
11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 12 3 4 5 18 19 13
12 Mechelen 12 3 3 6 18 23 12
13 OH Leuven 12 3 3 6 14 19 12
14 Lokeren 12 3 2 7 11 16 11
-------------------------
15 Standard Liege 12 3 2 7 15 27 11
-------------------------
16 Westerlo 12 2 4 6 14 23 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation