Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 Anderlecht 3 Club Bruges 1 Charleroi 2 Standard Liege 3 STVV 2 Kortrijk 1 Saturday, October 24 Ghent 2 Oostende 2 Mechelen 3 Zulte Waregem 4 OH Leuven 0 Waasland-Beveren 2 Westerlo 1 Lokeren 2 Friday, October 23 Racing Genk 0 Mouscron-Peruwelz 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 12 7 4 1 21 9 25 2 Oostende 12 7 3 2 23 13 24 3 Ghent 12 6 6 0 22 11 24 4 Racing Genk 12 6 2 4 15 13 20 5 Zulte Waregem 12 6 2 4 21 20 20 6 Club Bruges 12 6 1 5 23 16 19 ------------------------- 7 STVV 12 5 2 5 15 14 17 8 Waasland-Beveren 12 5 1 6 19 25 16 9 Kortrijk 12 4 4 4 10 9 16 10 Charleroi 12 3 5 4 12 14 14 11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 12 3 4 5 18 19 13 12 Mechelen 12 3 3 6 18 23 12 13 OH Leuven 12 3 3 6 14 19 12 14 Lokeren 12 3 2 7 11 16 11 ------------------------- 15 Standard Liege 12 3 2 7 15 27 11 ------------------------- 16 Westerlo 12 2 4 6 14 23 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation