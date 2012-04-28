April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday
Ghent 2 Club Bruges 1
Mechelen 1 Lierse 1
Lokeren 3 Beerschot 1
Mons-Bergen 0 Zulte Waregem 1
OH Leuven 3 Cercle Bruges 2
Standard Liege 2 Kortrijk 0
Friday, April 27
Racing Genk 0 Anderlecht 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Anderlecht 6 3 2 1 11 5 45
2 Club Bruges 6 2 1 3 6 7 38
3 Ghent 6 3 0 3 10 9 37
4 Racing Genk 6 4 0 2 10 9 35
5 Standard Liege 6 1 3 2 6 8 32
6 Kortrijk 6 1 2 3 6 11 28
Group A
1 Cercle Bruges 5 2 2 1 13 9 8
2 OH Leuven 5 2 1 2 13 13 7
3 Lierse 5 1 4 0 6 5 7
4 Mechelen 5 1 1 3 6 11 4
Group B
1 Mons-Bergen 5 3 1 1 7 3 10
2 Zulte Waregem 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
3 Beerschot 5 2 0 3 8 9 6
4 Lokeren 5 1 2 2 7 9 5
Relegation play-off
1 Westerlo 4 3 0 1 12 6 12
R2 STVV 4 1 0 3 6 12 3
R - Relegated
: Relegation play-off
: Relegation
: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League