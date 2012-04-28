April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday Ghent 2 Club Bruges 1 Mechelen 1 Lierse 1 Lokeren 3 Beerschot 1 Mons-Bergen 0 Zulte Waregem 1 OH Leuven 3 Cercle Bruges 2 Standard Liege 2 Kortrijk 0

Friday, April 27 Racing Genk 0 Anderlecht 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Anderlecht 6 3 2 1 11 5 45 2 Club Bruges 6 2 1 3 6 7 38 3 Ghent 6 3 0 3 10 9 37 4 Racing Genk 6 4 0 2 10 9 35 5 Standard Liege 6 1 3 2 6 8 32 6 Kortrijk 6 1 2 3 6 11 28 Group A 1 Cercle Bruges 5 2 2 1 13 9 8 2 OH Leuven 5 2 1 2 13 13 7 3 Lierse 5 1 4 0 6 5 7 4 Mechelen 5 1 1 3 6 11 4 Group B 1 Mons-Bergen 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 2 Zulte Waregem 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 3 Beerschot 5 2 0 3 8 9 6 4 Lokeren 5 1 2 2 7 9 5 Relegation play-off 1 Westerlo 4 3 0 1 12 6 12 R2 STVV 4 1 0 3 6 12 3 R - Relegated : Relegation play-off : Relegation : Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League