Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Lierse 0 Mechelen 0 Lokeren 4 Eupen 1 Racing Genk 3 Kortrijk 0 Waasland-Beveren 0 St Truiden 1 Friday, April 28 Standard Liege 3 Union 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Anderlecht 5 3 1 1 5 2 41 2 Gent 5 3 2 0 6 2 36 3 Club Bruges 5 1 2 2 7 8 35 4 Charleroi 5 2 2 1 5 3 33 5 Zulte Waregem 5 0 2 3 4 9 29 6 Oostende 5 0 3 2 4 7 28 Play-off II Group A 1 Mechelen 6 4 1 1 5 4 13 2 Union 6 3 1 2 12 9 10 3 St Truiden 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 4 Lierse 6 2 1 3 7 7 7 5 Waasland-Beveren 6 2 0 4 7 12 6 6 Standard Liege 6 1 2 3 7 9 5 Play-off II Group B 1 Racing Genk 6 5 1 0 18 1 16 2 Lokeren 6 2 3 1 11 11 9 3 Kortrijk 6 2 2 2 8 12 8 4 Eupen 6 1 4 1 12 13 7 5 Excel Mouscron 5 1 1 3 8 15 4 6 Roeselare 5 0 1 4 8 13 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 Gent v Anderlecht (1230) Oostende v Charleroi (1600) Excel Mouscron v Roeselare (1800) Monday, May 1 Club Bruges v Zulte Waregem (1600)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A