Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 5
OH Leuven 2 Racing Genk 2
Zulte Waregem 3 Ghent 1
Saturday, August 4
Anderlecht 1 Beerschot 0
Cercle Bruges 1 Kortrijk 2
Charleroi 0 Club Bruges 1
Lokeren 2 Mons-Bergen 2
Waasland-Beveren 0 Mechelen 0
Friday, August 3
Lierse 0 Standard Liege 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
1 Zulte Waregem 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 Mons-Bergen 2 1 1 0 7 4 4
4 Lokeren 2 1 1 0 6 4 4
5 Mechelen 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
6 Kortrijk 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
7 Anderlecht 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Ghent 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 Racing Genk 2 0 2 0 5 5 2
10 Cercle Bruges 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
11 Standard Liege 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
12 Waasland-Beveren 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
13 Lierse 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
14 OH Leuven 2 0 1 1 4 7 1
-------------------------
15 Beerschot 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
15 Charleroi 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
3-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
: Relegation play-off
: Relegation play-off