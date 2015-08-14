Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Club Bruges 2 Kortrijk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
1 Club Bruges 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
1 Oostende 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
4 STVV 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
5 Standard Liege 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
6 Charleroi 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
-------------------------
7 Ghent 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
8 Zulte Waregem 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
9 Racing Genk 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
10 Westerlo 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
11 Kortrijk 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
12 Waasland-Beveren 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
13 Mechelen 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
14 Lokeren 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 3 0 0 3 3 8 0
-------------------------
16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
Mouscron-Peruwelz v Standard Liege (1600)
Lokeren v Mechelen (1800)
Racing Genk v Westerlo (1800)
Waasland-Beveren v Zulte Waregem (1800)
Sunday, August 16
Oostende v Anderlecht (1230)
Ghent v STVV (1600)
OH Leuven v Charleroi (1800)