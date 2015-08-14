UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Friday, March 31 Seattle Sounders 0 Atlanta United FC 0 Toronto FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Atlanta United FC 4 2 1 1 11 3 7 2 Columbus Crew 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 3 New York Red Bulls 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 4 Orlando City SC 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 5 Toronto FC 4 1 3 0 4 2 6 6 New York