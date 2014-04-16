April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 16
Club Bruges 2 Racing Genk 0
Tuesday, April 15
Anderlecht 0 Zulte Waregem 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Club Bruges 4 2 0 2 8 6 38
2 Standard Liege 3 1 1 1 3 4 38
3 Zulte Waregem 4 3 1 0 7 1 37
4 Anderlecht 4 2 1 1 5 2 36
5 Lokeren 3 0 1 2 3 8 27
6 Racing Genk 4 0 2 2 3 8 25
Play-off II Group A
1 Oostende 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
2 Waasland-Beveren 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
3 Ghent 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
4 Lierse 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
Play-off II Group B
1 Kortrijk 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
2 Charleroi 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
3 Mechelen 3 1 0 2 2 6 3
4 Cercle Bruges 3 0 0 3 2 9 0
Relegation play-off
1 OH Leuven 3 2 1 0 5 1 10
R2 Mons-Bergen 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
R - Relegated
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 17
Standard Liege v Lokeren (1830)