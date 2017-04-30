Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Gent 0 Anderlecht 0 Excel Mouscron 1 Roeselare 0 Oostende 1 Charleroi 0 Saturday, April 29 Lierse 0 Mechelen 0 Lokeren 4 Eupen 1 Racing Genk 3 Kortrijk 0 Waasland-Beveren 0 St Truiden 1 Friday, April 28 Standard Liege 3 Union 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Anderlecht 6 3 2 1 5 2 42 2 Gent 6 3 3 0 6 2 37 3 Club Bruges 5 1 2 2 7 8 35 4 Charleroi 6 2 2 2 5 4 33 5 Oostende 6 1 3 2 5 7 31 6 Zulte Waregem 5 0 2 3 4 9 29 Play-off II Group A 1 Mechelen 6 4 1 1 5 4 13 2 Union 6 3 1 2 12 9 10 3 St Truiden 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 4 Lierse 6 2 1 3 7 7 7 5 Waasland-Beveren 6 2 0 4 7 12 6 6 Standard Liege 6 1 2 3 7 9 5 Play-off II Group B 1 Racing Genk 6 5 1 0 18 1 16 2 Lokeren 6 2 3 1 11 11 9 3 Kortrijk 6 2 2 2 8 12 8 4 Excel Mouscron 6 2 1 3 9 15 7 5 Eupen 6 1 4 1 12 13 7 6 Roeselare 6 0 1 5 8 14 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 1 Club Bruges v Zulte Waregem (1600)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara