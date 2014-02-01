Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 1 Ghent 2 OH Leuven 0 Charleroi 0 Oostende 1 Club Bruges 2 Mons-Bergen 1 Mechelen 0 Racing Genk 2 Standard Liege 4 Cercle Bruges 0 Waasland-Beveren 1 Kortrijk 1 Friday, January 31 Lierse 2 Anderlecht 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Standard Liege 24 17 6 1 51 12 57 2 Anderlecht 24 15 2 7 50 26 47 3 Club Bruges 24 14 5 5 39 23 47 4 Zulte Waregem 23 12 8 3 42 28 44 5 Lokeren 23 12 3 8 39 25 39 6 Racing Genk 24 12 2 10 35 29 38 ------------------------- 7 Ghent 24 9 6 9 29 31 33 8 Kortrijk 24 9 6 9 32 35 33 9 Cercle Bruges 24 8 5 11 24 41 29 10 Oostende 24 8 4 12 24 36 28 11 Lierse 24 8 3 13 27 45 27 12 Charleroi 24 6 9 9 27 32 27 13 Mechelen 24 7 5 12 30 42 26 14 OH Leuven 24 5 7 12 25 38 22 ------------------------- 15 Waasland-Beveren 24 4 9 11 22 32 21 16 Mons-Bergen 24 3 4 17 19 40 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 2 Zulte Waregem v Lokeren (1700)
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8