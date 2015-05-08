Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Ghent 1 Charleroi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Ghent 7 4 2 1 12 7 43 2 Club Bruges 6 3 1 2 9 8 41 3 Anderlecht 6 3 0 3 10 8 38 4 Standard Liege 6 2 0 4 7 10 33 5 Kortrijk 6 2 1 3 7 10 33 6 Charleroi 7 2 2 3 6 8 33 Play-off II Group A 1 Mechelen 5 4 0 1 12 2 12 2 Racing Genk 5 4 0 1 11 5 12 3 Zulte Waregem 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 4 Waasland-Beveren 5 0 1 4 4 17 1 Play-off II Group B 1 Lokeren 5 3 1 1 13 8 10 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 3 0 2 8 7 9 3 Oostende 5 2 0 3 5 6 6 4 Westerlo 5 1 1 3 6 11 4 Relegation play-off 1 Lierse 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 R2 Cercle Bruges 4 1 0 3 4 8 6 R - Relegated Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Waasland-Beveren v Mechelen (1600) Zulte Waregem v Racing Genk (1600) Lokeren v Oostende (1800) Mouscron-Peruwelz v Westerlo (1800) Sunday, May 10 Anderlecht v Club Bruges (1230) Standard Liege v Kortrijk (1600)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.