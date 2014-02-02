Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 2
Zulte Waregem 1 Lokeren 1
Saturday, February 1
Ghent 2 OH Leuven 0
Charleroi 0 Oostende 1
Club Bruges 2 Mons-Bergen 1
Mechelen 0 Racing Genk 2
Standard Liege 4 Cercle Bruges 0
Waasland-Beveren 1 Kortrijk 1
Friday, January 31
Lierse 2 Anderlecht 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Standard Liege 24 17 6 1 51 12 57
2 Anderlecht 24 15 2 7 50 26 47
3 Club Bruges 24 14 5 5 39 23 47
4 Zulte Waregem 24 12 9 3 43 29 45
5 Lokeren 24 12 4 8 40 26 40
6 Racing Genk 24 12 2 10 35 29 38
-------------------------
7 Ghent 24 9 6 9 29 31 33
8 Kortrijk 24 9 6 9 32 35 33
9 Cercle Bruges 24 8 5 11 24 41 29
10 Oostende 24 8 4 12 24 36 28
11 Lierse 24 8 3 13 27 45 27
12 Charleroi 24 6 9 9 27 32 27
13 Mechelen 24 7 5 12 30 42 26
14 OH Leuven 24 5 7 12 25 38 22
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 24 4 9 11 22 32 21
16 Mons-Bergen 24 3 4 17 19 40 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off