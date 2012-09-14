Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Kortrijk 1 Club Bruges 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 7 5 2 0 18 9 17 2 Anderlecht 6 3 3 0 10 5 12 3 Ghent 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 4 Kortrijk 7 3 2 2 7 7 11 5 Standard Liege 6 3 1 2 14 10 10 6 Zulte Waregem 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 ------------------------- 7 Racing Genk 6 2 4 0 11 8 10 8 Mons-Bergen 6 2 2 2 14 12 8 9 Lokeren 6 2 1 3 9 9 7 10 Beerschot 6 2 1 3 8 9 7 11 Lierse 6 1 4 1 6 5 7 12 OH Leuven 6 1 4 1 10 12 7 13 Mechelen 6 1 2 3 10 12 5 14 Waasland-Beveren 6 1 1 4 5 10 4 ------------------------- 15 Charleroi 6 1 1 4 6 14 4 16 Cercle Bruges 6 0 1 5 6 16 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Lierse v Anderlecht (1600) Ghent v Mechelen (1800) Cercle Bruges v Lokeren (1800) Mons-Bergen v Charleroi (1800) OH Leuven v Zulte Waregem (1800) Racing Genk v Waasland-Beveren (1800) Sunday, September 16 Beerschot v Standard Liege (1600)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.