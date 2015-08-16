Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Ghent 1 STVV 0
OH Leuven 2 Charleroi 0
Oostende 3 Anderlecht 1
Saturday, August 15
Lokeren 2 Mechelen 0
Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Standard Liege 1
Racing Genk 2 Westerlo 1
Waasland-Beveren 2 Zulte Waregem 1
Friday, August 14
Club Bruges 2 Kortrijk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 4 3 1 0 9 4 10
2 Ghent 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
3 Club Bruges 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
4 Racing Genk 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
4 STVV 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
6 Anderlecht 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
-------------------------
7 Standard Liege 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
8 Waasland-Beveren 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
9 Lokeren 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
10 Charleroi 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
11 Zulte Waregem 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
12 Westerlo 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
13 Kortrijk 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
14 OH Leuven 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
-------------------------
15 Mechelen 4 1 0 3 4 9 3
-------------------------
16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation