Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
Charleroi 0 Club Bruges 0
Lierse 0 Ghent 1
Westerlo 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3
Saturday, November 1
Anderlecht 1 Lokeren 1
Cercle Bruges 0 Kortrijk 4
Standard Liege 2 Mechelen 0
Waasland-Beveren 1 Oostende 0
Friday, October 31
Zulte Waregem 2 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 14 7 6 1 23 15 27
2 Ghent 14 7 5 2 23 13 26
3 Club Bruges 14 6 7 1 28 14 25
4 Lokeren 14 6 5 3 24 18 23
5 Racing Genk 14 5 7 2 18 14 22
6 Standard Liege 13 6 3 4 23 21 21
-------------------------
7 Westerlo 14 5 5 4 25 27 20
8 Kortrijk 14 6 1 7 22 23 19
9 Mechelen 14 5 3 6 21 21 18
10 Oostende 14 5 3 6 19 19 18
11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 14 4 5 5 22 22 17
12 Charleroi 14 4 4 6 17 21 16
13 Waasland-Beveren 14 4 2 8 13 19 14
14 Cercle Bruges 14 3 3 8 10 21 12
-------------------------
15 Lierse 14 3 3 8 14 26 12
16 Zulte Waregem 13 2 4 7 15 23 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off