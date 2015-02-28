Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 28
Charleroi 1 Lokeren 0
Lierse 0 Racing Genk 2
Westerlo 3 Oostende 0
Zulte Waregem 2 Mechelen 3
Friday, February 27
Standard Liege 1 Cercle Bruges 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 27 14 10 3 62 27 52
2 Anderlecht 27 14 9 4 46 27 51
3 Standard Liege 28 15 5 8 48 38 50
4 Ghent 27 13 9 5 47 27 48
5 Kortrijk 27 15 2 10 53 33 47
6 Charleroi 28 13 7 8 42 30 46
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 28 12 10 6 35 25 46
8 Lokeren 28 10 11 7 37 30 41
9 Mechelen 28 8 11 9 33 37 35
10 Westerlo 28 8 9 11 41 59 33
11 Oostende 28 9 5 14 32 48 32
12 Zulte Waregem 28 8 7 13 38 47 31
13 Waasland-Beveren 27 7 4 16 27 44 25
14 Cercle Bruges 28 6 6 16 19 41 24
-------------------------
15 Mouscron-Peruwelz 27 6 5 16 31 46 23
16 Lierse 28 5 6 17 29 61 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 1
Club Bruges v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1330)
Anderlecht v Kortrijk (1700)
Waasland-Beveren v Ghent (1900)