April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 20
Lokeren 3 Zulte Waregem 2
Saturday, April 19
Charleroi 2 Cercle Bruges 0
Mechelen 2 Kortrijk 1
Lierse 0 Oostende 2
Waasland-Beveren 2 Ghent 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Standard Liege 4 1 2 1 5 6 39
2 Club Bruges 4 2 0 2 8 6 38
3 Zulte Waregem 5 3 1 1 9 4 37
4 Anderlecht 4 2 1 1 5 2 36
5 Lokeren 5 1 2 2 8 12 31
6 Racing Genk 4 0 2 2 3 8 25
Play-off II Group A
1 Oostende 4 3 1 0 5 0 10
2 Ghent 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
3 Waasland-Beveren 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
4 Lierse 4 1 0 3 1 6 3
Play-off II Group B
1 Charleroi 4 3 1 0 9 3 10
2 Kortrijk 4 2 1 1 10 4 7
3 Mechelen 4 2 0 2 4 7 6
4 Cercle Bruges 4 0 0 4 2 11 0
Relegation play-off
1 OH Leuven 3 2 1 0 5 1 10
R2 Mons-Bergen 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
R - Relegated
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 21
Club Bruges v Standard Liege (1230)
Racing Genk v Anderlecht (1600)