Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Charleroi 1 Oostende 1
Mechelen 2 Waasland-Beveren 0
OH Leuven 0 Ghent 2
Westerlo 0 Club Bruges 2
Friday, October 30
Racing Genk 0 Lokeren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghent 14 8 6 0 26 12 30
2 Oostende 14 8 4 2 27 16 28
3 Anderlecht 13 7 5 1 22 10 26
4 Club Bruges 14 8 1 5 27 16 25
5 Zulte Waregem 13 7 2 4 25 20 23
6 Racing Genk 14 6 2 6 17 18 20
-------------------------
7 Charleroi 14 4 6 4 14 15 18
8 STVV 13 5 2 6 15 18 17
9 Kortrijk 13 4 5 4 11 10 17
10 Waasland-Beveren 14 5 1 8 19 28 16
11 Mechelen 14 4 3 7 21 25 15
12 Lokeren 14 4 2 8 14 18 14
13 Standard Liege 13 4 2 7 17 28 14
14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 13 3 5 5 20 21 14
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 14 3 3 8 14 23 12
-------------------------
16 Westerlo 14 2 5 7 16 27 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
STVV v Standard Liege (1330)
Anderlecht v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1700)
Zulte Waregem v Kortrijk (1900)