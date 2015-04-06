Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Anderlecht 1 Charleroi 0 Club Bruges 2 Standard Liege 1 Sunday, April 5 Ghent 2 Kortrijk 0 Mechelen 4 Waasland-Beveren 1 Saturday, April 4 Cercle Bruges 2 Lierse 3 Oostende 1 Lokeren 2 Westerlo 0 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3 Friday, April 3 Racing Genk 1 Zulte Waregem 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Club Bruges 1 1 0 0 2 1 34 2 Ghent 1 1 0 0 2 0 32 3 Anderlecht 1 1 0 0 1 0 32 4 Standard Liege 1 0 0 1 1 2 27 5 Kortrijk 1 0 0 1 0 2 26 6 Charleroi 1 0 0 1 0 1 25 Play-off II Group A 1 Mechelen 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Racing Genk 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Zulte Waregem 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Waasland-Beveren 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 Play-off II Group B 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Lokeren 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Oostende 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Westerlo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Relegation play-off 1 Lierse 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 2 Cercle Bruges 1 0 0 1 2 3 3
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S