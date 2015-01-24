Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 24
Kortrijk 0 Charleroi 0
Mechelen 0 Lokeren 1
Lierse 1 Waasland-Beveren 1
Zulte Waregem 1 Westerlo 3
Friday, January 23
Racing Genk 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 22 12 9 1 55 22 45
2 Anderlecht 22 12 7 3 42 24 43
3 Kortrijk 23 12 2 9 42 32 38
4 Ghent 22 10 7 5 35 22 37
5 Racing Genk 22 9 9 4 29 21 36
6 Charleroi 23 10 5 8 37 29 35
-------------------------
7 Standard Liege 22 10 4 8 35 33 34
8 Lokeren 23 8 9 6 31 25 33
9 Zulte Waregem 23 8 4 11 31 38 28
10 Oostende 21 8 4 9 28 35 28
11 Westerlo 23 6 9 8 36 47 27
12 Mechelen 23 6 8 9 25 31 26
13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 23 6 5 12 31 38 23
14 Cercle Bruges 22 6 5 11 16 30 23
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 23 6 3 14 22 38 21
16 Lierse 23 3 6 14 21 51 15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 25
Standard Liege v Anderlecht (1330)
Cercle Bruges v Club Bruges (1700)
Ghent v Oostende (1900)