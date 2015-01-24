Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 24 Kortrijk 0 Charleroi 0 Mechelen 0 Lokeren 1 Lierse 1 Waasland-Beveren 1 Zulte Waregem 1 Westerlo 3 Friday, January 23 Racing Genk 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 22 12 9 1 55 22 45 2 Anderlecht 22 12 7 3 42 24 43 3 Kortrijk 23 12 2 9 42 32 38 4 Ghent 22 10 7 5 35 22 37 5 Racing Genk 22 9 9 4 29 21 36 6 Charleroi 23 10 5 8 37 29 35 ------------------------- 7 Standard Liege 22 10 4 8 35 33 34 8 Lokeren 23 8 9 6 31 25 33 9 Zulte Waregem 23 8 4 11 31 38 28 10 Oostende 21 8 4 9 28 35 28 11 Westerlo 23 6 9 8 36 47 27 12 Mechelen 23 6 8 9 25 31 26 13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 23 6 5 12 31 38 23 14 Cercle Bruges 22 6 5 11 16 30 23 ------------------------- 15 Waasland-Beveren 23 6 3 14 22 38 21 16 Lierse 23 3 6 14 21 51 15 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 25 Standard Liege v Anderlecht (1330) Cercle Bruges v Club Bruges (1700) Ghent v Oostende (1900)