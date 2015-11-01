Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Anderlecht 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
STVV 1 Standard Liege 0
Zulte Waregem 2 Kortrijk 2
Saturday, October 31
Charleroi 1 Oostende 1
Mechelen 2 Waasland-Beveren 0
OH Leuven 0 Ghent 2
Westerlo 0 Club Bruges 2
Friday, October 30
Racing Genk 0 Lokeren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghent 14 8 6 0 26 12 30
2 Anderlecht 14 8 5 1 24 10 29
3 Oostende 14 8 4 2 27 16 28
4 Club Bruges 14 8 1 5 27 16 25
5 Zulte Waregem 14 7 3 4 27 22 24
6 Racing Genk 14 6 2 6 17 18 20
-------------------------
7 STVV 14 6 2 6 16 18 20
8 Kortrijk 14 4 6 4 13 12 18
9 Charleroi 14 4 6 4 14 15 18
10 Waasland-Beveren 14 5 1 8 19 28 16
11 Mechelen 14 4 3 7 21 25 15
12 Lokeren 14 4 2 8 14 18 14
13 Standard Liege 14 4 2 8 17 29 14
14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 14 3 5 6 20 23 14
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 14 3 3 8 14 23 12
-------------------------
16 Westerlo 14 2 5 7 16 27 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation