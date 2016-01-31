Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Gent 2 Waasland-Beveren 1 Club Bruges 2 Lokeren 1 Oostende 3 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3 Saturday, January 30 Charleroi 3 Mechelen 2 OH Leuven 0 Standard Liege 2 Racing Genk 1 Kortrijk 0 Westerlo 1 Zulte Waregem 2 Friday, January 29 St Truiden 1 Anderlecht 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gent 24 15 7 2 47 20 52 2 Club Bruges 24 16 1 7 49 27 49 3 Anderlecht 24 13 8 3 39 21 47 4 Oostende 24 11 7 6 45 31 40 5 Zulte Waregem 24 10 7 7 42 39 37 6 Racing Genk 24 10 5 9 27 24 35 ------------------------- 7 Standard Liege 24 10 4 10 32 39 34 8 Charleroi 24 9 7 8 28 27 34 9 Lokeren 24 7 7 10 28 31 28 10 Kortrijk 24 7 7 10 23 30 28 11 Mechelen 24 7 5 12 36 44 26 12 St Truiden 24 7 5 12 24 34 26 13 Waasland-Beveren 24 7 4 13 33 46 25 14 OH Leuven 24 6 5 13 31 42 23 ------------------------- 15 Mouscron-Peruwelz 24 5 8 11 32 41 23 ------------------------- 16 Westerlo 24 5 7 12 28 48 22 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0