Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship Regular match on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Excel Mouscron 0 Gent 2 Oostende 5 Westerlo 0 Racing Genk 2 Eupen 0 Waasland-Beveren 1 Kortrijk 1 Friday, November 18 St Truiden 0 Club Bruges 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zulte Waregem 14 9 3 2 24 11 30 2 Oostende 15 8 4 3 28 18 28 3 Gent 15 8 3 4 24 14 27 4 Club Bruges 15 8 3 4 21 11 27 5 Anderlecht 14 7 4 3 24 15 25 6 Racing Genk 15 7 3 5 20 19 24 ------------------------- 7 Kortrijk 15 6 6 3 26 22 24 8 Charleroi 14 6 6 2 17 13 24 9 Standard Liege 14 6 4 4 23 14 22 10 Mechelen 14 5 4 5 17 15 19 11 Eupen 15 4 3 8 23 35 15 12 Waasland-Beveren 15 3 5 7 15 26 14 13 Lokeren 14 3 3 8 11 19 12 14 Excel Mouscron 15 3 2 10 16 27 11 15 St Truiden 15 2 4 9 16 25 10 ------------------------- 16 Westerlo 15 2 3 10 15 36 9 1-6: Championship play-off 7-15: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Zulte Waregem v Anderlecht (1330) Mechelen v Standard Liege (1700) Charleroi v Lokeren (1900)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.